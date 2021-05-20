Pa. legislature moves to end the governor's emergency disaster declaration

A week after Pa. voters approved a constitutional amendment to limit the governor’s emergency powers, legislation is moving forward to end the disaster declaration.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A week after Pennsylvania voters approved a constitutional amendment to limit the governor’s emergency powers, legislation is moving forward to limit the coronavirus emergency disaster declaration.

About 52 percent of Pennsylvanians voted on May 18 to limit the governor’s power to declare emergency disaster declarations, largely seen as a direct response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the pandemic.

“The people of Pennsylvania spoke loud and clear in the May 18 election to empower the General Assembly and provide checks and balances with an emergency declaration provision,” said State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), chair of the House State Government Committee.

One week later, the House State Government Committee voted 15-10 to approve a resolution terminating some sections of Gov. Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration.

If passed into law, HR 106 would:

Immediately reinstate the work search requirement for unemployment benefits, currently set to happen July 18

Reinstate some state purchasing and contract requirements

End an emergency disaster declaration’s ability to impose occupancy limits, business closures and stay-at-home orders

“What’s left is basically the federal funding and ensuring that we are able to continue some of the regulatory suspension,” Grove said.

Under HR 106, the remaining sections of the emergency disaster declaration would extend through Oct. 1.

Gov. Wolf renewed the emergency declaration for a fifth time on May 20, two days after the election.

That same day Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward wrote in a statement the emergency declaration would now be subject to the newly approved changes, meaning it would expire after 21 days unless extended by the General Assembly.

Support for HR 106 is split generally along party lines.

“Although I’ll vote with the Chairman today, I have strong reservations about extending any of it through October and I would love to see it amended on the Floor,” said State Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin).

“I would advise caution with the powers that the Republican majority holds, that they take into consideration the health and safety of the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said State Rep. Margo Davidson (D-Delaware).

Gov. Wolf released a statement May 25 pointing out the election won’t be certified until June 7, adding actions like occupancy limits were not part of the disaster declaration.

Wolf’s statement’s continued,