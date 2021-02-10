Pa. lawmaker proposes parody legislation that would require vasectomies

The satirical bill would require men to undergo vasectomies either after their third child or once they turn 40.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 2.

Pa. House Representative Christopher Rabb proposed parody legislation on Oct. 2 that would require men to undergo vasectomies either six weeks after the birth of their third child or once they reach 40, whichever comes first.

According to Rabb, this bill was inspired by the ongoing public debate around abortion and women's reproductive rights. He believes men should take responsibility for the part they play in women's pregnancies.

This bill would also allow Pennsylvanians to take civil action against men for unwanted pregnancies and offer a $10,000 reward to those who report men who have not complied with this statute within the set timeframe to authorities.

"As long as state legislatures continue to restrict the reproductive rights of cis women, trans men and non-binary people, there should be laws that address the responsibility of men who impregnate them," Rabb said.

“Within hours of its circulation of this memo, I have received some of the most hateful and threatening emails and voicemails over my five years in office,” Rabb said. “But I have also received the affirmation and support of people in and far beyond my district who hold reproductive rights sacrosanct – not to mention people who see the value in satire to raise awareness around serious issues such as this.”

Rabb ended his proposal by encouraging his colleagues to consider his bill that seeks to end the gender double standard surrounding reproductive rights.