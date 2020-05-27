House passes temporary state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pa House passes a temporary budget for the commonwealth that will last through November.
The $25.8 billion budget just passed the house 103-99, and now heads to the senate.
In the budget, there are no tax increases, and does include the elimination of cost-of-living increases for members of the General Assembly, the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet secretaries and other senior staff, and all judges for two years.
Also with this budget, schools across the commonwealth will be funded for the year.
Lancaster GOP delegates said in-part “.. the General Assembly will appropriate the final seven months of the fiscal year later in 2020. In order to get back to a financial state in which revenues allow us to return to some semblance of normalcy.."