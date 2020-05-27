House passes temporary state budget

The $25.8 billion budget will last through November and cover costs for schools the entire year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pa House passes a temporary budget for the commonwealth that will last through November.

The $25.8 billion budget just passed the house 103-99, and now heads to the senate.

In the budget, there are no tax increases, and does include the elimination of cost-of-living increases for members of the General Assembly, the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet secretaries and other senior staff, and all judges for two years.

Also with this budget, schools across the commonwealth will be funded for the year.