Pa. House of Representatives elects new Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pa. Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) resigned his post Tuesday and was immediately replaced with former Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Phila.)

The change follows a tumultuous two months in the House, which was essentially shut down until a new and razor-thin Democratic majority helped pass a bill to allow adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers past the statute of limitations.

The measure was Rozzi’s signature piece of legislation. After passing the House on Friday, Rozzi said he felt his work as Speaker was done.

“I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish in the last two months as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said in his parting speech.

McClinton was the Democratic party’s expected choice for the role. She had been previously named before Rozzi was backed by Republicans in a surprise vote in January. Rozzi subsequently lost Republican support when he didn’t end up registering as an Independent.

McClinton became the first female African American Speaker of the House. In her opening remarks, she addressed the partisan bickering that has marked the beginning of the legislative session.

“I am confident that we can collaborate. We don’t have to criticize. I am confident that we can debate. We don’t have to disparage each other,” she said. “I am confident that we can replace our shortsighted political game with sincere and productive cooperation.”

The sentiment was shared by colleagues across the aisle. Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) wrote in a statement,

“Right now, the House is in dire need of a reset, and I remain committed to working with anyone who is willing to work with us to find solutions. However, the only way we will be able to move forward is by lowering the temperatures that have risen due to an unforeseen lack of integrity that has set back our ability to work across the aisle. It is time to move on. I hope our colleagues on the other side of the aisle will join us in doing so.”

Two versions of the child sex abuse measure were passed in the House in order to increase the chance that one ends up being signed into law. One version was a constitutional amendment that would head to voters as a ballot referendum, and the other was a statutory law that would be signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The bill’s future in the Senate, though, remains uncertain. The Senate did pass the bill earlier this year, but bundled with two unrelated measures deeply unpopular with Democrats.

Both House and Senate Democrats have said they would only support the bill as a standalone measure.

“It’s offensive that people would suggest that on this issue, that [child sex abuse victims] be used as a bargaining chip to get other things that Republicans want to get,” State Sen. Sharif Street (D-Phila.) said during a press conference on Monday. “Clearly Democrats, Republicans, we all come here with broad agendas. But on this one, this should not be politicized.”

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) maintained Republicans would not take up the issue again. He wrote in a statement:

“The Senate has fulfilled and completed our commitment to address the issue of statute of limitations for child sex abuse victims and a special session remains unnecessary. The Senate swiftly passed Senate Bill 1 on January 11, yet nearly two months after swearing-in day we continue to see the inability of the House to function and begin the regular 2023-2024 legislative session.”