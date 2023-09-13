New podcast details 30 years of PA political corruption

The latest episode of "the Pennsylvania Political Digest" focuses on Northeastern Pennsylvania

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A trio of political observers in Harrisburg is out with a new podcast series detailing past corruption in our commonwealth called “the Pennsylvania Political Digest.” The latest episode focuses on Northeastern Pennsylvania, and it’s safe to say the hosts have some choice words for our area.

One of them is veteran Republican political consultant Christopher Nicholas.

"And what we found over the course of doing these is we saw a nexus between Philadelphia and NEPA. Both of those regions punch above their weight class when it came to political corruption. Episode one was focused on the meteoric rise and fall of Pennsylvania’s first democrat and first woman elected attorney general, Kathleen Kane, who of course is from West Scranton. " said Nicholas

“What we found in NEPA is the fact that it has some organized crime activity, the fact that parts of it was old time company towns back in the day.” he added.

The podcast series details corruption across both political aisles, including the resignation of State Attorney General Ernie Preate from Scranton in the 90's, the kids for cash scandal in Luzerne County, and the arrests of two commissioners in Lackawanna County.

“And at one point we talk about an old county commissioner in Lackawanna County that was using some sort of prison labor to do chores around his house, and his response was essentially 'well everyone does that'” said Nicholas.

The podcast also talks about NEPA’s record of getting statewide candidates elected.

“Even though we bring up corruption in the past, you have two stellar examples of good political families, that for decades have done the right thing in terms of their standards of performance and that is the Caseys and also the Scrantons” said Nicholas.

He is joined on the podcast by two former newspaper reporters who worked in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Nicholas says his friends ask him why he limited his podcast series to just five episodes on corruption, because, they say, he could have done a lot more.