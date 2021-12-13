Deadlines loom as House takes step toward new district maps

In the near term, counties want to have maps in place about three weeks before candidates start circulating petitions make it onto the primary ballot.

A Pennsylvania state House committee is advancing legislation that its Republican chairman says is needed to prepare for final negotiations over new congressional district maps.

The State Government Committee on Monday cast party-line votes with only Republican support to approve amendments, bills and a resolution.

The parallel map drawing processes for Congress and the General Assembly are running up against deadlines designed linked to the primary election on May 17.