Pa. lawmakers push set of bills that would allow firms to manage municipalities

Three sets of bills would allow Pennsylvania boroughs, second-class townships and third-class cities to hire a professional firm to manage municipalities.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing a package of bills that would allow local governments to hire professional firms as their managers.

The set of three bills introduced to the state legislature would allow Pennsylvania boroughs, second-class townships and third-class cities to hire a professional firm to manage their municipalities, something that has been in place for first-class townships since 2020.

Under the current law, these municipalities can only hire an individual in the managerial role, a rule the sponsors of these bills say, is especially challenging for smaller communities.

"For smaller communities, it becomes rather difficult to hire someone in the role of either administrator or manager," said State Rep. Robert Freeman (D-Northampton County), one of the bill's prime sponsors. "Often times salaries that are requested can be tough for a smaller community with a limited tax base."

With a goal to expand this new rule statewide, lawmakers say it’s all about giving the more than 2500 Pa. municipalities across the Commonwealth another option to fill this growing managerial need.

"Anytime you offer options to a township, borough [or] local government, it’s a good thing." said State Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-Lackawanna, Monroe and Wayne Counties). "It allows them to have expertise that they might not be able to find in an individual."

The new bills raise concerns about losing community connectivity. However, Berwood Yost, co-director of Franklin & Marshall College’s Floyd Institute for Public Policy, says it may be a necessary trade-off.

"I think you risk losing that local perspective and the long-term, long-standing relationships that a township manager or a borough manager might provide," said Yost. "But, if you can’t afford one and you have difficulty finding one, that becomes less of an issue."

Under the new management rules, lawmakers remind residents it’s their elected officials that will be the bridge between these firms and their communities.

"It’s important to know that these management positions are hired positions. They are not elected positions. Your real face and connectivity to the community are those elected officials," said State Sen. Brown. "It’s their job whether they use a firm or an individual manager that they keep them abreast of what’s the most important to the people."