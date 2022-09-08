Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his cellphone one day after Mar-a-Lago raid

Perry told FOX that while traveling with his family, he was approached by three FBI agents who gave him a warrant and requested he turned over his phone.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania's 10th District says the FBI has confiscated his cellphone, according to FOX News.

In a statement, Perry told FOX that while traveling with his family earlier Tuesday, he was approached by three FBI agents who gave him a warrant and requested he turned over his cellphone.

The confiscation comes just one day after FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I’m outraged, though not surprised, that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress," said Perry in a statement to FOX News. "My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business."

"As with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys," he continued in his statement to FOX News. "These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen, especially considering the decision before Congress this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding Citizens."

Perry is a five-term congressman and a loyal Trump ally.