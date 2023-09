Republican David McCormick announced his campaign for senate on Thursday, this time he is running for the seat held by Bob Casey.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Bloomsburg native is throwing his hat in the ring for one of Pennsylvania's US senate seats.

Republican David McCormick announced his second bid for the office on Thursday evening.

This time, if he were to win the republican nomination, he'll be taking on incumbent democrat Bob Casey.

McCormick lost the republican nomination for senate last year to Dr. Mehmet Oz.