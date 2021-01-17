Live Updates: U.S. Capitol on lockdown due to outside security threat, CBS News reports

WASHINGTON — Acts of violence and lingering threats of domestic terrorism in Washington, D.C. have led federal and city officials to ramp up security ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.
The increased show of force follows the siege at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6 that left six people dead.
The FBI has been monitoring and tracking potential threats on several online platforms ahead of Inauguration Day.
Approximately 20,000 National Guard troops have deployed to D.C. The entire National Mall area is closed to the public and a "secure military zone" has been set up throughout downtown D.C. Roads, bridges and Metro have all been shutdown inside that zone.
WUSA9 is keeping track of everything happening in D.C. as we approach Inauguration Day. Here's a list of the latest updates:
Monday, January 18
10:21 a.m. -- CBS News reports that the U.S. Capitol building is on lockdown due to an exterior security threat, according to an intercom announcement.
-A Pennsylvania woman is wanted for allegedly stealing a computer or hard drive from House Speake Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint. Riley June Williams is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or ground without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds for her role in the incident.
-MARC Train will suspend all service on the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick lines until Jan. 21 ahead of the presidential inauguration.
Sunday, January 17
- The FBI is vetting 25,000 National Guard troops in D.C. for securing President-elect Biden’s inauguration amid fears of insider attack or other threats from service members.
-Since Saturday, DC Police said it responded to three suspicious package calls in the downtown DC area, but no explosive devices were said to have been found. Federal law enforcement and DC Police have arrested five people in the two-day span, including one person for false impersonation of a police officer and another for carrying around a BB gun.
-FBI officials want people to make sure they research who they are giving money to as charities are being made in the wake of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
-The FBI said Capitol Police detained Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner "who was the subject of an arrest warrant for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots."
-A Kentucky man accused of being part of the group that attempted to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was taken into custody this weekend in Louisville.
-DC Police released photos of seven suspects wanted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, including in the violent assault on Officer Mike Fanone.
-A man was arrested early Sunday morning near the Capitol after he was seen walking with a visible handgun in a holster just outside of the secure zone, DC Police said.
-The U.S. Secret Service released an updated transportation security and public access map that labels significant road closures as red and green zones.
Saturday, January 16
-Federal agents on Saturday arrested a Florida woman believed to be the mother of a man photographed carrying flex cuffs into the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach on charges related to her own alleged involvement that day.
-A woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and claiming to be a presidential cabinet member at an inauguration checkpoint, D.C. Police said.
-US Secret Service announced a list of banned items that are not allowed on Inauguration Day 2021.
Friday, January 15
-A man who said he was headed to a security job near the Capitol was stopped and arrested after law enforcement at a security checkpoint found a loaded gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
-DC police and government officials detail what city residents and visitors can expect from the "secure military zone" leading up to the Inauguration.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Restricted Areas In D.C.
Red Zone – Street Closures
Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.
All bridges from Northern Virginia, except for the Francis Scott Key Bridge that connects the commonwealth into Georgetown, are closed.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW
- K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW
- Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
- H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW
- H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW
- G Pl NW from 5th St NW
- F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW
- Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE
- C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
- Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW
- Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW
- C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW
- D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE
- 19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
- 12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 8th St NW from F St to D St NW
- 7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 5th St NW from H St to D St NW
- 4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW
- 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- 3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW
- 2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone
Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Washington Circle from K St NW to 20th St NW
- L St NW from 20th St NW to 11th St NW
- K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW
- I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW
- G St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW
- G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
- F St NW from 23rd St NW 19th St NW
- F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW
- E St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St Expy from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St NW from 3rd St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW
- D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Virginia Ave NW to E St NW
- C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW
- Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW
- C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to 6th St SW
- C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St SW from 12th St SW to Virginia Ave SW
- Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 4th St SW
- D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
- E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE
- North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE
- School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
- Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel
- Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Kutz Bridge
- Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW
- 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 18th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
- 16th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW
- 13th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395
- 11th St NW from L St NW to F St NW
- 10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW torontage Rd SW
- Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza
- 9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW
- 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
- 1st St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW
- New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Dt St NE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE
- N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
- S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE
- 1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE
- New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW