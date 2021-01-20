An inauguration for the history books

From breaking barriers to a global pandemic, this year's inauguration makes history for many reasons.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The peaceful transition of power, from one president to the next, is always a history-making event.

Inaugurations represent the foundation of our democracy, appointing a leader for the people, by the people.

However, there is no doubt that the inauguration of President Joe Biden is unlike any other. FOX43 sat down with Dr. David O’Connell, an associate professor of political science at Dickinson College, to discuss the highlights of Biden's inauguration and why this one stands out.

A backdrop of political divide:

"It certainly is an inauguration coming on the heels of an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol," O’Connell says. "Something that was hanging heavy, I think, over all of the participants."

He is referring to the events that unfolded on January 6th, just two weeks before inauguration day.

A group of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades. It happened as Congress met to certify Electoral College votes and formally cement a president’s victory.

Furthermore, the attack was spun out of a tumultuous election season, riddled with false claims of election fraud and objections to what has been proven to be a free and fair election.

"Even if president Biden didn't spend a lot of his time addressing that event in his remarks, certainly it was something that he was implicitly referring to with a lot of his speech, talking about the importance of unity and coming together as a country," O’Connell says.

Inheriting a challenging deck of cards:

Much like presidents Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 and Barack Obama in 2008, O’Connell points out that president Biden is inheriting a struggling economy, due in no small part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an issue that the Biden administration has put at the forefront of challenges to be dealt with, starting with his economic plan.

The year of the woman:

Among the most significant history-making moments of this inauguration is the swearing-in of the first woman, vice president Kamala Harris, to the nation's second-highest office.

It is a dream come true for many women who have waited years to see one of their own rise in rank and power. It also comes as American women celebrate 100 years of voting, following the enactment of the 19th amendment to the U.S.consitution, ratified in August 1920.

As O’Connell tells FOX43, this moment may spur a shift in our political landscape regarding gender equity.

"When we look at how women are underrepresented in government bodies across the United States of America, the research here is clear, and it's not due to voter prejudice," he says. "When women candidates run, they perform equally as well as male candidates with similar qualifications, running for similar offices, and similar circumstances. Instead, what the research finds is that we have a gender gap in admission. Qualified women are... statistically less likely to choose to run."

O’Connell suggests that Harris' accomplishment may be viewed as a corrective to the hesitation many women feel when deciding to run for office. In taking office, Harris also becomes became the first person of Jamaican and Indian descent to hold the office of Vice President.