Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency to plug his agenda.

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year’s midterm congressional elections.