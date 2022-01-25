x
Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more

His visit aims to spotlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.
Credit: AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency to plug his agenda.

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year’s midterm congressional elections.

The battle to replace retiring Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 cycle.

