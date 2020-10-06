x
Pa. Speaker of the House expected to resign on Wednesday

According to multiple reports, House Speaker Mike Turzai is expected to give his farewell address on Wednesday.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — House Speaker Mike Turzai is expected to resign on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

It is anticipated that Turzai (R-Allegheny) will appear in the House Chamber for the last time as the top Republican on Wednesday to give his farewell address.

It is expected that he will not return for any more session.

In January 2020, Turzai announced that he would not seek re-election, and shift his career into the private sector.

