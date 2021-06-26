Changes to medical marijuana law approved by Legislature

The bill that was approved Friday is expected to be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries serve patients at curbside and dispense three months' worth of the drug at a time have passed the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The bill that was approved Friday is expected to be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The legislation also relaxes the rules under which contaminants in medical marijuana can be removed.