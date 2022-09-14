Bill introduced by GOP lawmaker would allow people to voluntary exclude themselves from alcohol purchases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill recently introduced by a Pennsylvania lawmaker would allow individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from the ability to purchase alcoholic beverages.
House Bill No. 2811 was introduced on September 9 by outgoing Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset), who ended his re-election campaign and announced his retirement following a DUI arrest in July.
Dowling's proposal would create a system of self-exclusion similar to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s self-exclusion list for problem gamblers.
“Following my recent auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought, I reflected on things that would have aided me in my own struggles, and this legislative idea came to mind,” Dowling said.
Under the self-exclusion process, a person would be able to request to be excluded from the ability to purchase alcohol from any Fine Wine and Good Spirits store or any other establishment that possesses a valid liquor license within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“Under the bill, self-exclusion would remain in effect for five years or until the self-excluded person requests removal from the PLCB’s self-exclusion list,” Dowling said. “A person could also renew their self-exclusion when their period expires.”
A person would not be permitted to place another person on the self-exclusion list. Placement on the list is entirely voluntary and must be done by the individual seeking exclusion, Dowling said.
Self-exclusion could not be court-ordered nor could it be a condition of any plea deal. Self-exclusion would not be taken into consideration by the courts for any purpose.
“I believe this legislation would be an additional tool for those suffering from alcohol abuse disorder and will save lives across the Commonwealth,” Dowling said.