Bill introduced by GOP lawmaker would allow people to voluntary exclude themselves from alcohol purchases

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, who ended his re-election bid in July following a DUI conviction.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill recently introduced by a Pennsylvania lawmaker would allow individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from the ability to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Dowling's proposal would create a system of self-exclusion similar to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s self-exclusion list for problem gamblers.

“Following my recent auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought, I reflected on things that would have aided me in my own struggles, and this legislative idea came to mind,” Dowling said.

Under the self-exclusion process, a person would be able to request to be excluded from the ability to purchase alcohol from any Fine Wine and Good Spirits store or any other establishment that possesses a valid liquor license within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Under the bill, self-exclusion would remain in effect for five years or until the self-excluded person requests removal from the PLCB’s self-exclusion list,” Dowling said. “A person could also renew their self-exclusion when their period expires.”

A person would not be permitted to place another person on the self-exclusion list. Placement on the list is entirely voluntary and must be done by the individual seeking exclusion, Dowling said.

Self-exclusion could not be court-ordered nor could it be a condition of any plea deal. Self-exclusion would not be taken into consideration by the courts for any purpose.