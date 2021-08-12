Court to decide if Pennsylvania schools' mask order is legal

The two sides are set to argue their respective positions before the justices Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The legality of an order by Pennsylvania’s acting state health secretary requiring masks in K-12 schools and child care facilities is before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The two sides are set to argue their respective positions before the justices Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The high court just last week ordered that the directive remain in place while they consider a legal challenge from the state Senate’s highest ranking leader and others.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's mandate took effect in early September.