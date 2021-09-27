March for Life rally to be held for the first time in Pennsylvania

The rally will be held on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. outside the State Capitol in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A March for Life Rally will be held in Pennsylvania for the first time on Sept. 27.

At 11 a.m., pro-life supporters will rally outside the state capitol to urge lawmakers to pass more restrictive abortion legislation.

"Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision, well over two million unborn babies have lost their lives to abortion in Pennsylvania alone," Michael Geer, Pennsylvania Family Institute president said. "Every day in our Commonwealth, the lives of over 80 unborn babies are taken through abortion. And that's why we march. It's time for this to end."

In the past, some lawmakers have tried to update Pennsylvania's abortion law. In the spring, three bills were introduced. The Heartbeat Bill would prohibit any abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks. The Unborn Child Dignity Act would require health care facilities to provide parents the option of burial or cremation after the death of an unborn child. The Down Syndrome Protection Act would prohibit an abortion due to a diagnosis of Down Syndrome. These pieces of legislation have stalled in the state house, despite Republican control.

Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto any legislation that would take away a woman's right to choose.

"While members of the legislature continue to play politics around health choices, I will not let the Commonwealth go backwards on reproductive rights or access to health care," he said. "I will veto any anti-choice legislation that lands on my desk."