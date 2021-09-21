x
Barletta signs anti-tax pledge in GOP campaign for governor

Barletta has signed a pledge that commits him to oppose tax increases, as he seeks the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania.
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Lou Barletta speaks after a debate in the studio of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Barletta, the Trump-backing former congressman who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate, has taken a step toward possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 and begun a political action committee to raise money. Barletta told The Associated Press a month ago that he was considering running and would decide in the coming weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lou Barletta, the former congressman seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, has signed a pledge that commits him to oppose tax increases. 

Barletta said on Twitter on Friday that he was proud to sign it. 

The sponsor, Americans for Tax Reform, lists 13 just sitting governors — all Republicans — who have signed it. 

The last Republican governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Corbett, also signed the pledge. 

Ultimately, Corbett signed legislation raising taxes on motor fuels and scores of fees. 

Barletta is running in a crowded field for the GOP nomination next May. 

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally barred from serving a third term.

