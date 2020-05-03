Lebanon County lawmaker to introduce legislation to increase penalties for people convicted of child pornography charges

Newly-elected Sen. Dave Arnold to introduce first bill. Arnold filled the seat left vacant by former Sen. Mike Folmer, currently facing child pornography charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state senator plans to introduce legislation to increase the penalties for people convicted of certain child pornography charges. Newly-elected State Sen. Dave Arnold of Lebanon plans to introduce the legislation which would toughen penalties if the victim is younger than six-years-old or know to the abuser.

"This bill is really designed to provide further protection of our child from pedophiles, predators," said Sen. Arnold. "By increasing the penalties for people who prey on our children."

Sen. Arnold spent 14 years as Lebanon County's District Attorney before running for his seat in the senate, which became vacant after former State Sen. Mike Folmer resigned amid charges of child pornography possession. But, Sen. Arnold says, it was his time as DA, seeing cases of child pornography, that inspired his first bill as state senator.

"Protecting out children, I just feel very strongly about it. It's a topic when I was district attorney," said Sen. Arnold. "I always felt the punishment didn't match the severity of the conduct of the defendant."

Supporters of the bill in its current form agree, it's a step in the right direction of protecting children. Jim Willshier at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape tells FOX43, increasing penalties for child predators is important to help stop them from repeating the crime.

"Individuals possessing or even viewing, looking at these types of images," said Willshier. "There is research that shows they are much more inclined to fantasize or attempt to commit some form of abuse."