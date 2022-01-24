Lawmakers stalemated on congressional map, top senator says

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward says the courts will end up drawing maps after Republican and Democratic lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, told a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon Monday that Senate Republicans have tried unsuccessfully thus far to broker an agreement between the Republican-controlled House, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic lawmakers. She says they can't agree and the courts will end up drawing maps.