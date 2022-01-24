x
Politics

Lawmakers stalemated on congressional map, top senator says

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward says the courts will end up drawing maps after Republican and Democratic lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement.
Credit: AP
Kim Ward, majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, attends a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon where she is the keynote speaker, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s state Senate majority leader says a partisan stalemate remains unbroken on a new map of congressional district boundaries for the state, and she predicted that the state’s highest court will end up settling the matter. 

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, told a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon Monday that Senate Republicans have tried unsuccessfully thus far to broker an agreement between the Republican-controlled House, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic lawmakers. She says they can't agree and the courts will end up drawing maps. 

Monday was also the court-imposed deadline for parties — including Wolf, Republican lawmakers and Democratic lawmakers — to submit proposed maps to it.

