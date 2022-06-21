Advocates rally for law to end the sale of 'puppy mill' pets in Pennsylvania

The law would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores across the state unless the animals come from shelters or rescues.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Animal advocates from across Pennsylvania rallied at the State Capitol on Tuesday for Victoria's Law.

The law would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores across the state unless the animals come from shelters or rescues.

Victoria's Law would also require kennel licensing transparency on dog sales.

Advocates for House Bill 1299 and Senate Bill 234 say the time is now for an end to what they call an "inhumane pipeline."

"So many times these animals come in if they were sick before they were purchased and we'd be trying to save their lives," Veterinarian Dr. Beth Mehaffey said. "Just as often they would come in sick right after they were purchased that they were exposed either at the pet store or on the farm where they were bred and then they become sick and that becomes the problem of the person who has now purchased this dog."

Victoria's Law is named after a German shepherd who produced more than 150 puppies through 18 litters over the course of 10 years at a puppy mill.

Victoria had an incurable condition that she potentially passed down to her puppies.

In February 2019, only 16 months after her rescue, Victoria had to be humanely euthanized by her adoptive family due to the progression of her disease.