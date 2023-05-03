Lackawanna County judge named to federal bench

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Biden is naming four federal judicial nominees, and one is from our area.
Judge Julia Munley is a candidate for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
She has served as a judge on the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County since 2016. Before that, she worked at Munley Law and Mazzoni & Karam Law Offices in Scranton. Judge Munley attended Dickinson Law School and Marywood University.
This will be Biden's 33rd round of nominees for federal judicial positions.
