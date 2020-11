The vice presidential candidate will be visiting the region where former Vice President Joe Biden grew up Monday for a canvass kickoff.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Senator Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Luzerne County Monday.

The vice presidential candidate will be visiting the region where former Vice President Joe Biden grew up for a canvass kickoff.

The event is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Monday morning but so far, no official word on a location.