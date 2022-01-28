Judge begins review to pick new congressional district maps

The hearing that began Thursday in Harrisburg followed a veto Wednesday night by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of a plan that had been sent to him by Republicans.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Pennsylvania judge is undertaking a review of competing proposals for the state's redistricted congressional maps.

Republican Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough warned the parties the hearing could go into the weekend. The schedule reflects pressure to redraw lines for 17 congressional districts in time for the May primary election.