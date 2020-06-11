Shapiro to stay Pa. Attorney General after race victory

Josh Shapiro has earned a second term as the state's attorney general after a race against Heidelbaugh, a trial lawyer from Pittsburgh.

Incumbent Attorney General Josh Shapiro has won the race for a second term as the commonwealth's chief law enforcement officer, according to the Associated Press projection.

Shapiro, a Democrat, won the race against Republican challenger Heather Heidelbaugh, an experienced trial lawyer from Pittsburgh.

FOX43 spoke to Shapiro over a Zoom chat in the weeks prior to the election.

Shapiro said his office, alongside attorneys general of other states, are currently in settlement discussions with drug manufacturers in what he expects will be billions of dollars worth of money coming to Pennsylvania.

Shapiro expects the money to be devoted to drug treatment centers across the commonwealth.

He told FOX43 he wants to build off his first term, which he says was highlighted by his work going after the Catholic “predator priests” and advocating for child sex abuse victims, and fighting for consumer protections.

“I’ve been open about the fact there will be more public corruption arrests, sadly,” Shapiro said. “I’ve been open about the fact that there will be more charges as part of our broader investigation into the fracking industry, and the way in which our water and air has been poisoned by the criminal acts by these companies.”

Shapiro released a grand jury report in July which stated the commonwealth’s Marcellus Shale natural gas industry failed to protect the health of Pennsylvanians.