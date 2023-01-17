Josh Shapiro's path to the governor's mansion

Governor Shapiro is no stranger to politics. He's been in the arena since 2005.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro is no stranger to government, with nearly two decades worth of political experience under his belt.

Shapiro grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County, where he started his political career.

In 2005, he was elected to serve in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, flipping a Republican district blue for the first time in two decades.

From 2005 to 2011, he represented Montgomery County in the 153rd Legislative District.

In 2011, Shapiro was elected chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, becoming the first Democrat to lead the state's third-largest county since the Civil War.

In 2017, he became the state's attorney general, following the arrest of his predecessor, Kathleen Kane.

During his six years as attorney general, Shapiro exposed the Catholic Church's cover-up of child sexual abuse and led efforts to crack down on the opioid epidemic and gun violence in Pennsylvania.

Now in 2023, after defeating his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, Shapiro has been sworn in as the Commonwealth's 48th governor.