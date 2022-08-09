Fetterman commits to debate with Oz in October

Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor John Fetterman has committed to debating Dr. Mehmet Oz as a part of the race of the state's U.S. Senate seat.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has committed to debating Dr. Mehmet Oz as a part of the race of the state's U.S. Senate seat that will be decided this November.

According to a press release from Fetterman's campaign, the debate will take place on Oct. 25, two weeks before election day, and be broadcast in nearly every county in Pennsylvania.

“We said from the start that we’d do a debate, which John reiterated very clearly again last week. Enough distractions, it’s time to talk about the issues,” said Rebecca Katz, senior advisor to the Fetterman campaign. “While John will be debating Dr. Oz next month, Oz doesn’t have to wait that long to be honest with Pennsylvania voters about where he really stands on abortion. It’s a simple question, doctor: Would you vote for the Republicans’ national abortion ban, or would you vote against it?”