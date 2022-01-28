Key Pa. Dems to miss Biden visit, cite scheduling conflicts

Two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania’s statewide ballot who were invited to appear with Biden will not attend.

President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as an opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House’s achievements in key states before the midterm elections.

But two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania’s statewide ballot who were invited to appear with Biden will not attend.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a leading Senate candidate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the likely Democratic nominee for governor, will be absent because of scheduling conflicts.

Another top Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb, will, however, be in attendance.