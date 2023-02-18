Reaction to news former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care at his home

Reactions have started to pour in from Carter's family members to city leaders across the country.

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President and Georgia native Jimmy Carter is entering hospice care at his home in Plains, Ga., instead of receiving "additional" medical intervention, the Carter Center said in a statement on Saturday.

The former 39th president had been in and out of the hospital recently. In the statement, the Carter Center said that he opted to spend his "remaining time" at home. Carter, 98, served as commander in chief from 1977 to 1981.

President Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, said he knows both of his grandparents are "at peace."

I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words https://t.co/9rhG61sZEV — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) February 18, 2023

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement on the news that Jimmy Carter entered home hospice care:

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for former President Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and their family during this time. We ask all Georgians to join us in sending them our thoughts and prayers.”

Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock tweeted out his sentiments for Carter, calling him "a man of great faith" and saying that "God is surely walking with him."

Across life’s seasons, President Jimmy Carter, a man of great faith, has walked with God. In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him.



May he, Rosalynn & the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love & prayers. https://t.co/e2FOR4jBLW — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 18, 2023

Habitat for Humanity, an organization that Jimmy Carter has worked with countlessly throughout his service projects in the community, released a statement after the news:

“All of us at Habitat for Humanity are lifting up President and Mrs. Carter in prayer as he enters hospice care. We pray for his comfort and for their peace, and that the Carter family experiences the joy of their relationships with each other and with God in this time.”

"Former U.S. President and Mrs. Carter first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity near their home of Plains, Georgia, in March 1984. Later that same year, the Carters joined Habitat volunteers in New York City’s Lower East Side to renovate an abandoned building in partnership with families in need of affordable housing. That trip marked Habitat for Humanity’s first Jimmy Carter Work Project (later renamed the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project). Each year until 2020, the Carters volunteered with Habitat alongside more than 104,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,390 Habitat homes."

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss posted a black and white photo of then-president Jimmy Carter, who had signed a picture for current-president Joe Biden. The note reads: "Best wishes to my friend Joe Biden -- Jimmy Carter."

Signed photograph of Jimmy Carter with Joe Biden, Oval Office: pic.twitter.com/7DlI2NXtNJ — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 18, 2023

Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams responded to Jason Carter's tweet, saying she is sending their family "so much love."

Sending you and your family so much love! — Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) February 18, 2023

Chief Operating Officer of the Georgia Secretary of State and Sandy Springs councilman Gabriel Sterling said that Pres. Carter offers "examples of both good and kindness."

Prayers to the Carter family. Pres Carter is a good man…in a time when we need examples of both goodness & kindness. He has done with his life all he can to make our earthly home more like the kingdom we hope to receive. I don’t always agree with his policies…and that’s OK. pic.twitter.com/aXE6zUsFTX — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) February 19, 2023

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his prayers are with the Carter family during.

Our prayers are with the Carter family at this time. May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world. pic.twitter.com/hsmHVxKM4J — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) February 18, 2023

Former Georgia state representative Erick Allen also responded to Jason's tweet, offering prayers for the Carter family.

Keeping you and your entire family in our prayer. — Rep. Erick Allen (@erickallen) February 18, 2023

Georgia state representative Shea Roberts said she is wishing the former president peace.

Wishing you peace, Mr. President. The world was better because of you. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/oxjIzBdBMk — Rep Shea Roberts (@sheaforgeorgia) February 18, 2023

Former Georgia state representative and Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen offered her condolences to Jimmy Carter and his family.

My whole family loves President Carter, and we are forever indebted to him for the Refugee Act of 1980, which enabled tens of thousands of Vietnamese refugees to rebuild their lives in America. 🙏 https://t.co/24rXoATSDr — Bee Nguyen 🐝 (@BeeForGeorgia) February 18, 2023

Former chief strategist and adviser to former President Barack Obama said he is thinking of Jimmy Carter and his family.

Very sad news about a remarkable man and a great American, who has done so much for the world.

Thinking of President Carter and his family.https://t.co/OnFXMwNLQw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 18, 2023

Member of the Kennedy family and former first lady of California Maria Shriver said Carter is an "inspiration" and she sends her love to his family.

This man moves humanity forward every single day. He is such an inspiration. Devoted his whole life to public service. Sending him and his family my love, my respect, my support. #jimmycarter https://t.co/vlleafCbhS — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 18, 2023

President and CEO of civil rights organization The Leadership Conference, Maya Wiley, said that "peace is my prayer" for Jimmy Carter.

Peace is my prayer for this most principled former President. - “Former president Jimmy Carter opts for home hospice care for final days.” https://t.co/dZffH3e0Mx — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) February 18, 2023

In a statement to 11Alive, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) said this:

"Jimmy Carter is a great man who has led an extraordinary life, and I thank him for his service and singularly exceptional contributions to the betterment of mankind. My wife Mereda, my mother Christine Callier and I have President Jimmy, First Lady Rosalynn and the entire Carter family in our prayers."

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: