Dr. Jill Biden's inaugural outfits added to 'First Ladies Collection' at National Museum of American History

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's "First Ladies Collection" at the National Museum of American History will soon be growing with the presentation of first lady Jill Biden's 2021 inaugural outfits.

The museum announced Monday that both of Dr. Biden's outfits worn on Jan. 20 during her husband's presidential inauguration would be added to their collection. The first lady and the designers of both dresses/matching coats will attend a ceremony at the museum Wednesday.

The "First Ladies Collection," which opened in 1914 in the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building, includes more than 1,000 objects documenting the lives of every first lady in U.S. history, ranging from wardrobe items to china collections. The evening gowns have become a staple of the collection, with every first lady since Helen Taft being asked to donate a dress to represent her in the collection. Currently, 27 gowns are on display, from first ladies including Frances Cleveland, Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

Here's what will be added to the collection from Dr. Biden:

Presidential swearing-in ceremony outfit

Ocean blue wool tapered tweed dress, hand embellished with pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern

Matching overcoat accented by a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs

Both designed by Alexandra O’Neill (founder/ designer of Markarian)

Evening Attire (no inaugural ball due to COVID)

Ivory silk wool cady dress

Matching ivory double-breasted cashmere coat bot

Both designed by Gabriela Hearst (founder/creative director of Gabriela Hearst)

Thank you for all that we’ve done together in these last two years — and for all that we will do in the years to come. 💕 pic.twitter.com/HpOWKiNxEg — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2023

Dr. Biden’s matching face mask for each dress will also be on display, documenting the historic nature of pandemic precautions.