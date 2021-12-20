x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview, records from Rep. Scott Perry

The Republican lawmaker is the first sitting member of Congress the panel has requested to speak with.
Credit: AP
FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., takes a question from a reporter at a news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Aug. 23, 2021. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview with Perry. The Republican lawmaker is the first sitting member of Congress the panel has requested to speak with. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and documents from Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

The Republican lawmaker is the first sitting member of Congress the panel has requested to speak with. 

The committee has requested Perry provide information for its investigation surrounding his efforts to “install former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.” 

Investigators say Perry pushed the Justice Department to overturn the election and met with President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

 

In Other News

Pa. lawmakers hold meeting to discuss the expanded law that allows Pennsylvanians to buy consumer grade fireworks