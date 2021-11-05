x
Big GOP governor's field could grow with Corman announcement

Corman’s entry into the race would swell an already big field of Republicans running for governor, as the party searches for a nominee to succeed outgoing Gov. Wolf.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021, file photo Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, speaks during a Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee hearing at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The most-asked question among Republican lawmakers, donors and strategists is whether Corman, the state Senate's president pro tempore, will declare his candidacy for governor. Corman is suggesting that, if he does run, he won’t talk about it until after the Nov. 2 municipal election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, is widely expected to run for governor and has begun inviting donors to an announcement next Thursday night. 

The event is billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte. 

Corman’s entry into the race would swell an already big field of Republicans running for governor, double-digits deep and growing as the party searches for a nominee to succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. 

Corman is the Senate’s president pro tempore and has served in the Senate since 1999. Corman has said he would discuss his political plans after last Tuesday’s election.

