Big GOP governor's field could grow with Corman announcement

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, is widely expected to run for governor and has begun inviting donors to an announcement next Thursday night.

The event is billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte.

Corman’s entry into the race would swell an already big field of Republicans running for governor, double-digits deep and growing as the party searches for a nominee to succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.