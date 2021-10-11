Sen. Corman contracts COVID-19, amid gubernatorial expectations

A campaign official says Thursday night’s event, billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte, is canceled.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, has tested positive for COVID-19, a day before he was expected to announce his candidacy for governor.

The Senate Republican communications office said in a brief statement Wednesday that Corman tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. It said Corman’s symptoms are mild.

A campaign official says Thursday night’s event, billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte, is canceled.

The 57-year-old Corman represents a swath of central Pennsylvania surrounding Penn State’s main campus.