Sen. Corman contracts COVID-19, amid gubernatorial expectations

A campaign official says Thursday night’s event, billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte, is canceled.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021, file photo Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, speaks during a Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee hearing at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The most-asked question among Republican lawmakers, donors and strategists is whether Corman, the state Senate's president pro tempore, will declare his candidacy for governor. Corman is suggesting that, if he does run, he won’t talk about it until after the Nov. 2 municipal election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, has tested positive for COVID-19, a day before he was expected to announce his candidacy for governor. 

The Senate Republican communications office said in a brief statement Wednesday that Corman tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. It said Corman’s symptoms are mild. 

A campaign official says Thursday night’s event, billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte, is canceled. 

The 57-year-old Corman represents a swath of central Pennsylvania surrounding Penn State’s main campus. 

He is the Senate’s president pro tempore and has served in the chamber since 1999 after taking over the seat his father held.

