Jake Corman III (R): Running for Pennsylvania governor

The president pro tempore of the PA Senate is part of a crowded field in the Republican primary race for governor.

HARRISBURG, Pa.

State Sen. Jake Corman III is one of several Republican candidates vying for the right to run for governor in the GOP primary.

Corman is one of nine candidates in the Republican primary.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The president pro tempore of the state Senate, Corman has been in the state legislature since 1998, representing District 34. He won re-election to his post in 2018, defeating Democrat Ezra Nanes by earning 55.8 percent of the vote.

Corman has previously served as Director for the Pennsylvania Builders Association from 1993-94 and was the Central Pennsylvania Field Coordinator for the Rick Santorum US Senate campaign from 1994 to 1998.

A resident of Bellfonte, Corman earned an associate degree in communications from Pennsylvania College of Technology in 1990 and a bachelor's degree in journalism from Penn State University in 1993.