"I think it is time for the President to respect the will of this country & put country first" : One-on-one with PA Attorney General

Pennsylvania Attorney General spoke one-on-one with FOX43 regarding election security and the legal challenges the state has faced

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro spoke to FOX43's Jamie Bittner regarding the President's unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud and the mounting legal challenges following the election.

ON CLAIMS OF 'WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD'

"We've seen no evidence of any type of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania."

"There was that one case in Luzerne County that got some media attention where an individual I believe was trying to register his deceased parent in order to vote. But, that is hardly widespread voter fraud."

The incident in Luzerne County involved a Republican voter.

ON LEGAL CHALLENGES FACING PENNSYLVANIA

"You know we've been obviously planning and preparing for the run up to election day and then election day and post election day for months. And, I can tell you that we were able to stop attempts to undermine our vote by mail statute here in Pennsylvania leading up to election day. On election day by every account it was smooth and secure and since then there have been numerous lawsuits that have all been either dismissed or defeated when it comes to these allegations of widespread voter fraud. I'm actually feeling very calm and confident that fairly soon the counties will complete their job of counting every single vote. It will be certified according to the laws of the Commonwealth through the Secretary and then ultimately the Governor. And, that the will of the people will be respected. So, we've prepared for awhile. We've obviously, you know, won in court every single time to protect the will of the people and the votes here. And, I'm confident going forward that that process will continue to go smoothly."

ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN'S RECENT WIN INVOLVING MAIL-IN/ABSENTEE BALLOTS AND ID'S:

A Pennsylvania judge sided with President Trump’s campaign and ordered counties not to count a small number of mail-in or absentee ballots for which the voter didn’t submit valid identification within six days after the Nov. 3 election. The injunction issued Thursday by Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt deals with an as-yet unknown number of ballots that may number a few thousand or fewer. The Trump campaign called it "a huge victory for election integrity."

Shapiro said: "There may be some voters that it applies to and to be clear it's not a huge victory. What it was and let's be very specific, in very rare cases a voter is required to come and verify their ballot after it's been cast and typically the way they do that is demonstrating some sort of identification. And, the issue here is how many days they had to show up at the local election board with their identification. And, a court said they needed to have I believe six days.... that's hardly a major legal victory or whatever it is that the President called it. It was a technical issue that was addressed and I'm not sure how many votes it even applies to."

ON THE ISSUE OF PROTECTING VOTES FROM DISENFRANCHISEMENT:

"Generally speaking the courts in Pennsylvania have erred on the side of enfranchisement, not disenfranchisement. So, wherever they can count a vote and make sure that someone is enfranchised in the process they have. That's a general way of looking at it. I'm obviously not commenting on any specific ballot or specific person. But, I think all Pennsylvanian's want to know that their voice is heard and it's counted in this process and that is the way the courts have generally viewed it."

ON REACTION FOLLOWING THE ELECTION:

On Friday, Democratic Attorneys General from several states came together to call President Trump's unproven widespread election fraud claims a 'disinformation' campaign to help a 'bruised ego.' The Attorney General from Virginia also claimed Trump's lawyers 'are enabling a tantrum from the President of the United States."

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro did not take part in that briefing.

When FOX43 asked Shapiro if he agreed with those Democratic Attorneys General that the President's campaign was less about the American people and more about himself, Shapiro said "I wasn't part of that press conference so I can't speak to it. I wasn't there. But, clearly I think it is time for the President to respect the will of this country and put country first. As to what's going on in his mind everyday, I have no idea."



ON VOTERS TRUST IN THE ELECTORAL PROCESS: