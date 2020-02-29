How to watch the South Carolina primary

CNN's special coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET, and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The South Carolina Democratic primary is today. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch CNN's coverage.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, in South Carolina.

How can I watch CNN's coverage?

CNN's special coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET, and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The coverage will be available on CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

Follow along in CNN's Election Center for full coverage.

Will there be a Republican primary?

No. South Carolina's Republican Party opted not to hold a presidential primary in 2020.

How many delegates are at stake?

Fifty-four Democratic delegates are at stake on Saturday.

Who can vote in these primaries?

Any registered voter may participate in the Democratic primary.

Who won South Carolina in 2016?

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the South Carolina Democratic primary in 2016. Then-candidate Donald Trump won the Republican South Carolina primary.

Are all of the Democratic candidates on the ballot?

No. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose campaign is focused on Super Tuesday and later states, won't be on the ballot in South Carolina.

Who is still running for president?

Eight candidates are running for the Democratic nomination: