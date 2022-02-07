x
Assembly cash reserve hit record as spending fell last year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A  new report shows a decline in the annual spending by the Pennsylvania Legislature and that lawmakers' cash reserves are at a record high. 

The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission found that the General Assembly's costs dropped by some $12 million in the year that ended in June.

Lawmakers’ cash reserves rose to $233 million, breaking a record set in 2006.

The budget reserve had also grown, by $28 million, during the 2019-20 year.

Spending last year on legislative personnel, by far the General Assembly's largest category, declined by $7.5 million to nearly $321 million. 

Pennsylvania has one of the country’s largest legislative staffs.

