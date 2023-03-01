Reform the Rules rally at State Capitol ahead of House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony

Fair District PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and other advocacy groups will gather on the state capitol steps ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fair District PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and other advocacy groups will gather on the State Capitol steps ahead of the House of Representative swearing-in ceremony.

Several groups are calling on representatives from all the district to ask to vote “no” on legislative rules that do not reflect the representative's district.

Carol Kuniholm, chairperson of Fair District PA, said the group is calling on their representatives to have better rules, bipartisan solutions and votes on bills they say have fallen through the cracks.

“We’re saying once you vote for those rules, you’re stuck, they’re not going to change them, so vote 'no' and if they vote no then they have to put in place temporary rules and they actually have to do the work of negotiating for better rules,” said Kuniholm.