Pennsylvania high court to hear arguments on House districts

Friday's oral arguments could take hours, with the primary election schedule bearing down.

Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 4.

Lawyers will pack the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court, with most of them aiming to persuade justices to pick their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts and reject a Republican-backed map recommended by a lower court judge.

Political control in Washington is at stake, as courts and lawmakers in many other states hash out the boundaries of congressional districts to last through 2032.