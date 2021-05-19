High voter turnout one reason for York County ballot shortage, commissioners say

Republican York Co. Commissioner President Julie Wheeler said the ballot bungle was partly due to high turnout. Says it impacted both parties, but more Republicans

York County Commissioner are blaming the ballot shortage at multiple polling places on higher voter turnout for Pennsylvania's primary election.

York County's Republican President Commissioner, Julie Wheeler, said the issue impacted both Democrats and Republicans but she said "in the preliminary data we did run out of more Republican ballots than democrat ballots."

The county said the number of ballots printed off for the primary election are based on an average of previous elections, with some cushion room added in. In 2021, however, York County leaders said they saw a large surge at the primary with nearly 74,000 people voting either by mail, at the polls, or by absentee/military ballot. In 2019, around 41,000 people voted in York County's primary.

"I would say that's ultimately the reason. But, I don't think that's an excuse," said York County Young Republicans Chairman, Jake Taylor. "I think that the York County Board of Elections should have been prepared for that. It's clear based on the amendments that were on the ballot that there were a lot of people that were going to be coming out to vote on this."

York Co's Republican President Commissioner, Julie Wheeler, blames ballot shortage at polls on high voter turnout. Says shortage impacted both parties ballots. Let's talk about it @FOX43 at 5. Talking: York Co Young Republicans Chairman, Jake Taylor pic.twitter.com/3Cmh5wixDP — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) May 19, 2021

Chad Baker of the Democratic party of York County said he wasn't made aware of the issue until after polls closed on Tuesday.

"The claim was just Republican ballots. I'm told now it was both," he said.

He added, "I think there's an overall rhetoric right now of mistrust. And, I think it needs to be looked at in a way that this is the first time that we've had primary municipal elections with mail in ballots."

County officials called the ballot shortage 'unacceptable.' But, they promised to review what unfolded and make changes.

"If you are at a poll and they ran out of ballots, it's critical. It doesn't matter the size of the poll," said Wheeler.