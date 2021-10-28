High court candidate alters ad after complaint from opponent

The Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has released a revised version of an ad attacking Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is putting out a revised version of an ad attacking his opponent after the state bar association notified him it ran afoul of its judicial campaign advertising standards.

A campaign aide to Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson said Thursday the modified version of the ad critical of his Democratic opponent, Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, has begun to air.