Hearing to be held to discuss the possible removal of DUI penalties for legal medicinal cannabis use

The Senate Transportation Committee will be holding a public hearing on Sept. 21, which will focus on Sen. Bartolotta's bill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Senate Transportation Committee will be holding a public hearing on Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. in Harrisburg to discuss a bill that proposes the possible removal of DUI penalties for legal medicinal cannabis use.

This bipartisan legislation is primarily sponsored by Republican State Sen. Camera Bartolotta.

Pennsylvania currently has a zero-tolerance policy on driving under the influence and marijuana use. What this means is medical marijuana patients can be charged with a DUI, regardless if they are high or not, because of the THC found in their blood; THC can be detected in the blood anywhere from one to three months after use, depending on how often it is used.

Senator Bartolotta believes the legislation would open the door for more people who suffer from chronic illnesses. In addition to this, it would cause less fear for people to use the drug.

In May of 2020, the state senator said:

"We'll make it, so people who are in legal limits, who are not driving under any kind of an influence are able to utilize this medical phenomenon we're able to utilize in Pennsylvania legally," she said.

In the past, the Pennsylvania DUI Association has said they would not support any legislation that would allow impaired drivers on the roads.