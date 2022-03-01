Harrisburg inaugurates Wanda Williams as 39th mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wanda Williams spent her first day in office as Harrisburg's 39th mayor on Monday, Jan. 3.
Williams was sworn into office at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg with friends and family on hand to celebrate.
Mayor Williams says her transition team has been working hard to develop a road map towards success for Harrisburg residents and businesses.
"We are here this morning because as a community we will work together to make the city of our hearts and hopes into the Harrisburg of tomorrow," said Williams. "I am deeply moved and honored that my friends and neighbors have placed your trust in me to guide Harrisburg towards that new dawn."
A 16-year member of city council, Williams won the November General Election with roughly 65 percent of the vote.