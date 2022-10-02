Harrisburg officials to hear public comment on American Rescue Plan funds

Throughout February, Harrisburg residents can give their input on how the city's federal funding should be used at designated meetings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Mayor Wanda Williams and other Harrisburg officials will host public comment meetings throughout February where residents can give their input on how the city's funds from The American Rescue Plan should be spent.

Harrisburg received $48.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed in March 2021 to help communities financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, state and local governments can use the funds to:

Replace lost public sector revenue

Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic

Provide premium pay for essential workers

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

Any Harrisburg residents interested in pitching a project or voicing their support for an existing idea can do so at any designated meeting this month.

However, in order to comment on the funding or ask a question at any of the meetings, residents must submit beforehand.

Anyone interested in voicing their opinion or asking about The American Rescue Plan must send comments and questions to communications@harrisburgpa.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only one submission is allowed per resident. All submissions must include a name and address in order to be considered for the meeting.

Spanish interpretation will be available at all meetings.

See below for information on meeting time, date and location.

February 15th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Boys & Girls Club at 17th & Hanover St

February 16th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Boys & Girls Club at 1227 Berryhill St

February 17th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Allison Hill Center at 1524 Walnut St

February 23rd, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, HMAC at 1110 N 3rd St