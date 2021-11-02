Two Democrats square off for mayor after historic write-in campaign

Two Democratic candidates went head-to-head for a second time after Wanda Williams won the primary and Mayor Eric Papenfuse launched a write-in campaign.

Papenfuse lost the Democratic primary last May to Williams by just 46 votes. The race was close enough that he announced in September he would continue his candidacy and launched a write-in campaign, a first in Harrisburg mayoral elections.

The race remains a toss-up. Papenfuse has incumbent advantage, but Williams has the full backing of the Democratic Party, including Gov. Tom Wolf.

On Election Day, Papenfuse was optimistic voters would reelect him for a third term.

“We're feeling really good. We think we're going to make history today. We're going to win this write-in,” he said.

Williams declined to go on camera for an interview.

Volunteers for the Papenfuse campaign stood outside polling places to distribute pamphlets on how to spell Papenfuse’s name. In Pennsylvania, a candidate’s name must be spelled exactly as printed to be counted, according to state law.

Some voters disagreed with Papenfuse’s late decision to run despite losing the primary.

“[Williams] really won,” said Kerry Sawyers of Harrisburg. “This is unprecedented, for the first time a write-in vote, a Democrat versus a Democrat. It never happened in Harrisburg history. And it shouldn't.”

Some in the Democratic Party expressed concerns that Papenfuse could become a “spoiler” in the race by siphoning enough votes away from Williams to put Republican candidate Timothy Rowbottom in the lead.

But Harrisburg is a deeply blue city, with registered Democrats outnumbering registered Republicans by six to one.