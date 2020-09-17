Green Party candidate is ordered off Pennsylvania ballot

The court in a 5-2 Democratic majority reversed the ruling by a Republican judge on the candidacy of Howie Hawkins.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Supreme Court says the Green Party’s candidate for president didn't strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November’s election and cannot appear on it.

Thursday's decision is a win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to recapture the critical battleground state’s electoral votes from President Donald Trump.

