Governor Wolf says his position on voter identification 'has not changed' and that he's against anything that would 'suppress the vote'

Governor Tom Wolf says his position on expanding Pennsylvania's voting identification requirements has not changed, according to the Associated Press.

Wolf says that he's "against anything that would suppress the vote," but that he's open to a conversation with Republican lawmakers on whether Pennsylvania's existing voter identification requirements are "enough."

“I’m willing to have a conversation about voting reform...but if you’re trying to suppress the vote, that’s just a nonstarter for me," he said on Thursday.