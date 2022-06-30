Wolf administration announces funding to support pregnant and postpartum women with substance abuse disorders

Approximately three to five grants up to $600,000 each will be awarded to help provide services to the women.

The Wolf administration announced Thursday the availability of $3 million in funding to provide pregnancy support services.

The money will address the needs of pregnant and postpartum women with substance abuse disorders (SUD).

"We are deeply committed to the health and well-being of mothers and children across the commonwealth,” said Secretary Jen Smith.

“Meeting the needs of this vulnerable population requires a collaborative approach across the health care system and this funding will help assure that they are directly connected with services to help them, and their newborn or soon-to-be newborn, thrive.

Eligible applicants can find the project summary and budget here.

Approximately three to five grants up to $600,000 each will be awarded to help provide services, streamline care, and assure that the population is connected with the most appropriate resources to reach long-term recovery.

All applications must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The grants are part of $59 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program.