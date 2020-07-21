Gov. Wolf appoints Lucas Miller as State Inspector General

Wolf named Lucas Miller the State Inspector General, and said he will help lead the Citizen Advisory Commission.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf announced today the appointment of Lucas M. Miller, the current Acting State Inspector General, to serve as the State Inspector General of Pennsylvania.

“Lucas Miller brings over 20 years of public service experience to the role of State Inspector General,” said Gov. Wolf. “In his acting capacity, he has already proven to be a capable leader, and I know that he will continue to ensure that state government is responsible to Pennsylvanians through ethics, integrity and accountability.”

Governor Wolf recently created the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission within the Office of State Inspector General, and Miller will help lead this initiative to ensure accountability within commonwealth law enforcement.

Miller has held nearly every position within the Office of State Inspector General, beginning as a Claims Investigation Agent in 1999. With an attention to ethics and integrity, Miller was repeatedly promoted within the agency, first as a Welfare Fraud Investigator Supervisor, then as Operations Manager, as three separate bureau directors and as the Deputy State Inspector General. Throughout his career, Miller has focused on improving government efficiency, eliminating waste and ensuring accountability. A graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, Miller lives with his family in Hampden Township.

“Governor Wolf has tasked the Office of State Inspector General with ensuring the accountability of Pennsylvania state government,” said Miller. “I am humbled and honored that the governor has entrusted me to help lead this effort, and I look forward to this latest chapter in Pennsylvania’s integrity agency.”

Miller is replacing former State Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer, who became a judge at the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Miller assumed the role of Acting State Inspector General on January 2, 2020.