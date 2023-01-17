Highlighting some of Governor Shapiro's cabinet picks

Now that Josh Shapiro has been sworn in as Pennsylvania's new governor, his priorities turn to running the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro has gone through the process of nominating members of his cabinet, who will help him execute his agenda.

Some of the most notable picks are:

Al Schmidt, Secretary of State: Shapiro has tapped Al Schmidt as Secretary of State, a Republican former Philadelphia commissioner who made headlines during the 2020 election when he refuted then-President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

Shapiro has tapped Al Schmidt as Secretary of State, a Republican former Philadelphia commissioner who made headlines during the 2020 election when he refuted then-President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud. Dr. Khalid Mumin, Secretary of Education : Dr. Khalid Mumin has been nominated as Secretary of Education. He started his teaching career in Franklin County and most recently served as superintendent for the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County.

Dr. Khalid Mumin has been nominated as Secretary of Education. He started his teaching career in Franklin County and most recently served as superintendent for the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County. Dr. Val Arkoosh, Secretary of Human Services: Dr. Val Arkoosh has been nominated to lead the Department of Human Services. Arkoosh served with Shapiro on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. She's also an anesthesiologist.

Dr. Val Arkoosh has been nominated to lead the Department of Human Services. Arkoosh served with Shapiro on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. She's also an anesthesiologist. Russell Redding, Secretary of Agriculture and Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of Conservation & Natural Resources: Shapiro also plans to stick with several members of the Wolf Administration. Russell Redding is the current Secretary of Agriculture and Cindy Adams Dunn currently serves as the Secretary of Conservation & Natural Resources. They've both led their respective agencies since 2015.

Many of Shapiro's cabinet picks will need to be confirmed by the State Senate with a simple majority vote.